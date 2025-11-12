If you want to shop at the Christmas market at Zurich Main Station, you'll have to do without cash. Symbolbild: Keystone

The new Christmas market at Zurich's main railway station is already leading to discussions before it even starts. The consumer magazine "K-Tipp" reports that anyone who accepts cash risks a hefty fine.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new "Polarzauber" Christmas market starts at Zurich main station on November 20.

Only cashless payments are permitted, as reported by "K-Tipp".

Merchants who still accept cash risk a fine of 500 francs. Show more

In just under a week, from 20 November to 24 December, numerous stallholders will once again be vying for customers' attention at Zurich's main railway station. "Polarzauber" is the name of the new Christmas market in the station concourse.

Even before it begins, a regulation is making headlines. "The entire Polarzauber is cashless," it says on the website. All stalls will only accept card payments and mobile payments such as Twint.

Merchants who nevertheless accept cash must expect a fine of 500 francs, reports the "K-Tipp". This is "common practice at events of this size", as the organizer writes at the request of the consumer magazine.

SBB and the city agree

SBB, as the owner of the station, and the City of Zurich, as the landlord of public spaces for Christmas markets, are in agreement with the procedure. There are therefore no guidelines on means of payment.

According to the consumer magazine "K-Tipp", the reason behind the measure is the fact that stall operators now have to pay a share of the turnover. "I can't do business properly without cash", one stall operator is quoted as saying by "K-Tipp". Around half of his customers pay in cash.

Legally permitted

At other markets - for example on the Kleine Schanze in Bern, in Inseli-Park in Lucerne or in Zurich's Europaallee - "cashless" is also indicated at the entrance. However, cash is usually still accepted there.

In principle, Swiss banknotes and coins must be accepted in Switzerland. However, this is dispositive law. Specifically: If it is clearly communicated in advance that cash will not be accepted, a ban is legal.

