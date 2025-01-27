Christoph Blocher at the SVP delegates' meeting in Balsthal on Saturday. Keystone

According to former Federal Councillor Christoph Blocher, the western world is in a state of upheaval. And the 84-year-old reveals what he and Donald Trump have in common.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the SVP delegates' meeting, Christoph Blocher warned against Switzerland's rapprochement with the EU and described the negotiated treaty as a "colonial treaty".

Now he says in a media report that Donald Trump is credible despite his appearance and that his re-election is part of a conservative revolution in the Western world.

Blocher predicts political upheaval in Europe, including the possible participation of the AfD in government in Germany and Marine Le Pen as the next president of France. Show more

At the SVP delegates' meeting on Saturday, Christoph Blocher spoke of "new questions of destiny": Evil spirits wanted to drive Switzerland into the EU, said the former Federal Councillor. The SVP has been the only party to fight against this for 40 years.

The treaty package negotiated between the Confederation and the EU was a "typical colonial treaty". Anyone still talking about the "bilateral path" or "Bilaterals III" was using "crook terms". It was a "fraudulent name". He was sure to receive applause from the SVP delegates.

The 84-year-old is known for not mincing his words when it comes to national affairs. Now, in an interview with CH Media newspapers, he has also shared his thoughts on current international developments.

"Donald Trump should not be underestimated"

For example, he believes that US President Donald Trump is credible because he was able to withstand a lot of mud being thrown at him and survive many lawsuits. "You shouldn't underestimate Donald Trump. He's just being unserious," Blocher is quoted as saying. In fact, Trump has meticulously prepared for his second term in office.

Christoph Blocher sees Trump's re-election to the most powerful office in the world as a symptom of a global movement: "A conservative revolution is currently taking place in the Western world." The consensus to shape the world the way the elite wants it and to exclude anyone with a different opinion is collapsing.

Marine Le Pen soon in the presidential office?

This is also the case in Germany: "I am convinced that the CDU in Germany will govern with the AfD," says Blocher. In his opinion, the CDU will have no other choice. This has already been seen in Austria, where the right-wing populist FPÖ was given the task of forming a government. In France, Blocher predicts Marine Le Pen will be the next president.

Blocher does not see many parallels between himself and Trump. "I'm a different type, he's an American, that's not me at all." The only things they have in common are bureaucracy, freedom and the national deficit.

Incidentally, Christoph Blocher is not thinking of quitting yet. "I will be involved in everything in the background," he told CH Media.