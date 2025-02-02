Valais State Councillor Christophe Darbellay does not want to run for the Federal Council. Keystone (Archivbild)

Valais State Councillor Christophe Darbellay does not want to run for the Federal Council. He justifies his decision not to stand as a candidate to succeed Viola Amherd with the upcoming State Council elections in the canton of Valais.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Valais State Councillor Christophe Darbellay will not be joining the Federal Council.

He announced his decision not to succeed Viola Amherd at a media conference.

The former National Councillor justified his refusal in particular with the upcoming State Council elections in the canton of Valais.

The Valais Director of Economic Affairs is seeking a third term in the cantonal government. The first round of voting will take place on March 2. Show more

Valais State Councillor Christophe Darbellay has decided not to run for the Federal Council. The former National Councillor justified his refusal in particular with the upcoming State Council elections in the canton of Valais.

He is giving priority to the election for the cantonal government over a candidacy to succeed Viola Amherd, said the 53-year-old at a media conference of the Lower Valais Center on Sunday evening in Charrat VS. "It is not possible to have two hearts in my chest, but my heart beats strongest here in Valais," said Darbellay.

The Valais Director of Economic Affairs is seeking a third term in the cantonal government. The first round of voting will take place on March 2.

"Unfavorable timing"

The former President of the Swiss CVP (from 2006 to 2016) emphasized that he made the decision not to run for the Federal Council after long and careful consideration. Firstly, the timing of the two elections at the same time proved to be extremely unfavorable, said Darbellay.

He also said that he was generally reluctant to give up his position as Valais State Councillor - an office that he loves. He is working on many construction sites in his role as Director of Economic Affairs. There is still a lot to do in the canton and he wants to be a part of it, Darbellay continued.

The centrist politician cited his young children as another reason for not running for the Federal Council.

Only one candidate in the race

So far, only St. Gallen National Councillor and Farmers' Association President Markus Ritter has applied to succeed Amherd. The cantonal party proposed the 57-year-old as a candidate on January 28.

Numerous potential centrist candidates had previously declined, including heavyweights such as Center Party President Gerhard Pfister, Graubünden National Councillor Martin Candinas and Uri Councillor of States Heidi Z'graggen.

The Mitte parliamentary group will decide on the official ticket on February 21. The registration deadline for centrist candidates ends on Monday afternoon.

Viola Amherd, the incumbent centrist Federal Councillor and head of the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS), announced in mid-January that she would be stepping down at the end of March.