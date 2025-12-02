Beat Breu has his circus KEYSTONE

Former cycling star Beat Breu has already had to give up his latest circus project. Following a trademark dispute with German rights holders, the operation of "Circus Busch-Roland" has been suspended with immediate effect - the website is offline and performances have been canceled.

Beat Breu is no longer allowed to use the name "Circus Busch-Roland" because German trademark owners have prohibited its use.

The first shows in Switzerland and Liechtenstein had triggered harsh criticism before the website was deactivated on December 1.

This is already the fourth circus project for Breu to fail after a short time - it remains unclear whether he will start again. Show more

Beat Breu has suffered another serious setback. The 68-year-old former professional cyclist, who has failed several times with his own circus projects in recent years, has also had to bring his latest attempt to an abrupt end. His "Circus Busch-Roland" no longer exists just a few weeks after its premiere, according to theBlicknewspaper.

This was triggered by a legal conflict over the trademark rights: the German owners of the traditional name made it clear to Breu that he was not allowed to use the name.

The project was announced with big words in the fall - Breu wanted to revive the legendary circus for the Swiss public together with two German partners. However, according to Blick, it turned out that his partners in Germany were in financial difficulties. Even before the dispute was resolved, the first legal steps were already underway: Proceedings were initiated in Germany, effectively forcing Breu to withdraw.

Fourth project already failed

The fact that the use of the name has been stopped is not the only stumbling block. The first presentations in Buchs and Liechtenstein had already triggered a devastating response. Comments on review portals ranged from "better to throw money into the Rhine" to "completely unprofessional". The circus website has been offline since December 1 - a clear sign that the project is over for the time being.

It is a bitter series for Breu: after the end of Circus Royal, the failed Toggenburg Christmas Circus and the abrupt departure from Circus Maramber, his fourth project has also failed. It remains to be seen whether he will continue. However, anyone who knows Breu knows that giving up is not in his nature.