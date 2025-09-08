Zurich and Winterthur want to reduce CO₂. But this will cost a lot of money. sda

Zurich and Winterthur want to make their municipal buildings climate-neutral by 2035. While Zurich is forging ahead, Winterthur is struggling with staffing and financial problems - and a backlog in planning.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich and Winterthur want to become climate-neutral by 2035 and are focusing heavily on retrofitting municipal buildings, particularly by replacing fossil fuel heating systems.

Winterthur is under greater pressure than Zurich: the city must significantly increase the pace of heating system replacement, but is struggling with a lack of money, time and personnel as well as inefficient administrative structures.

In addition to buildings, transportation in Winterthur remains a key problem area for the climate targets by 2040, as car traffic remains high and the proportion of e-cars remains low. Show more

The cities of Zurich and Winterthur want to be climate-neutral by 2035. Their administrations see themselves as role models. They can make a major contribution to reducing CO₂ emissions, particularly in municipal buildings - from school buildings and retirement homes to sports facilities and entire housing estates.

Zurich alone has more than 2,000 properties, including entire residential districts. Around 10,000 municipal apartments now belong to the city. In Winterthur, the portfolio is significantly smaller with 550 buildings. This is reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

Focus on heating systems

The decisive lever lies in the heating systems. The aim is to move away from oil and gas and towards heat pumps and district heating.

In Zurich, 1080 heating systems are due to be replaced over the next ten years. The costs amount to around 300 million Swiss francs, as the real estate department explains. Winterthur has to replace 214 heating systems. This will cost between 100 and 135 million francs, as the city council recently announced. This is an enormous sum for the already tight city budget.

Winterthur under pressure

While Zurich says it is progressing according to plan, Winterthur is under stress. "Over 200 new heating systems by 2035? Unfortunately, that's not realistic," admits city architect Jens Andersen. His office for urban planning is managing the conversion. All affected properties are recorded in an Excel list, sorted by stage.

The pace has to be increased drastically: Instead of the previous four to five, around twenty heating systems per year are to be replaced in future. "Timing is crucial - both in terms of costs and efficiency," says Andersen. To this end, every property is analyzed down to the last detail: from windows and doors to insulation. The aim is to combine refurbishments and heating changes in the best possible way.

However, the list remains dynamic. One example: If the Wallrüti school hall and gymnasium are replaced as planned, they will no longer be needed. However, many other buildings will have to be converted, as two thirds of the gas network will be switched off by 2033.

School buildings as cost drivers

The CO₂ savings potential is particularly high in the school buildings. At the Feld school building alone, 178 tons of CO₂ could be avoided annually, and 266 tons at the Wallrüti Singing Hall and the gymnasium. The Rosenberg crematorium is the frontrunner with a potential 400 tons per year.

The school buildings also incur the highest investment costs. Replacing the heating in the Wallrüti school building would cost CHF 5.8 million, CHF 3.9 million for the Feld and CHF 3.7 million for the Oberseen.

Many municipal residential buildings are also affected. "There is a renovation backlog here that we now have to catch up on," says Andersen. Some of the costs are already attributable to heating systems at the end of their service life. These expenses are considered value maintenance - not additional costs for the net-zero target.

Weaknesses in real estate management

The report on Winterthur's implementation concept also criticizes the structures: there is no central office for real estate management. Today, seven departments manage their buildings themselves - even though this is not their core business. For example, the Department of Schools and Sport plans the school buildings, while the Department of Finance is responsible for residential buildings.

External experts see this as a risk. The city council has already announced that it will rethink the structures and introduce a tenant model: The departments would then be primarily responsible for operations. In Zurich, for example, responsibility is divided between two specialist departments - one for residential and commercial buildings and one for public buildings.

In order to drive the renovation project forward, three additional project management positions are to be created in Winterthur. They will primarily support the departments of Martina Blum (Greens) and Kaspar Bopp (SP).

Time, money and personnel as risks

The implementation concept cites time pressure as a "major challenge". A lack of personnel and financial bottlenecks are the main obstacles. Andersen emphasizes: "Our goal must be to raise the CHF 100 to 135 million without incurring additional debt." However, this also means that other projects have to be put on hold.

The controlling report on the city's climate targets shows that Winterthur's administration emitted more CO₂ in 2024 than in the previous year. This is due to construction projects in building construction and civil engineering as well as additional purchases of waste for waste recycling. Conclusion: To achieve net zero, additional negative emissions are needed - in other words, technologies that actively remove CO₂ from the air. How this is to be implemented remains to be seen.

Mobility as a problem area

The overall climate target for the entire city by 2040 looks mixed. The expansion of district heating and photovoltaics is developing positively. However, traffic remains the problem child: major infrastructure projects are stalling, while objections and referendums are slowing down expansion. The number of cars remains high, while the proportion of electric cars is low: in 2024, it was 4.4 percent, compared to 7.8 percent in the canton of Zurich and 6.3 percent nationwide.

The conclusion of the controlling is clear: for Winterthur to achieve its climate targets by 2040, car traffic must decrease noticeably and e-cars must increase significantly.