Switzerland wants to rearm, but is still struggling with the financing.

An SVP and centrist alliance is proposing to finance the Swiss army with government bonds. The federal government could borrow billions from banks or citizens to strengthen its defense capabilities.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Europe is massively arming itself. Germany is planning new borrowing of around 1 trillion euros, while the EU wants to make around 800 billion euros available for defense over the next four years.

Switzerland also wants to arm itself. However, the financing remains uncertain.

The SVP and the Center Party are proposing government bonds for army rearmament. Up to 40 billion Swiss francs are to be raised for defense. Show more

Europe is rearming massively. The German Bundestag, for example, has passed a comprehensive financial package that provides for new borrowing of around 1 trillion euros. In future, spending on defense, civil protection, intelligence services and cyber security will only be partially covered by the debt brake.

The EU also wants to significantly improve its defense by 2030. It feels threatened by Russia and therefore wants to spend more money on weapons and equipment. Around 800 billion euros are to be made available for this purpose over the next four years.

Switzerland is also planning to strengthen its defense capabilities. The Swiss parliament has already decided to increase the army budget to CHF 30 billion by 2028, but the question of where the money should come from remains unanswered. Previous proposals have failed, and the pressure to save money could lead to cuts at any time.

An "extraordinary national defense credit"

An alliance of the SVP and centrists now has a new proposal: the Federal Council should introduce an "extraordinary national defense credit" of up to CHF 40 billion. This is according to "Blick".

The idea is to raise the money by issuing government bonds, possibly with the support of the Swiss National Bank. Government bonds would enable the federal government to borrow money from banks or directly from the population. After a fixed term, the federal government would repay the borrowed money with interest. The initiators point to Germany, which is deviating from the debt brake in view of global uncertainties.

On shaky ground

To ensure that the funds are used efficiently, parliament should monitor the distribution of the money. Supporters are convinced that the investment will strengthen the economy, boost industry and create jobs.

However, the proposal is on shaky ground with the Federal Council, which has rejected similar funding proposals in the past because it places financial policy above security policy. Proposals such as a redistribution of the OECD minimum tax or a temporary increase in VAT have also been rejected.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.