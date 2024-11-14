Lukas Golder from GfS Bern sees a crisis of confidence in Swiss politics that is particularly affecting the left. Political decisions and economic uncertainties are contributing to this phenomenon.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trust in the Federal Council has reached a low point, which according to Lukas Golder of GfS Bern is due to several political decisions.

In particular, the yes vote on the 13th AHV pension has shaken confidence, as he explained in an interview with "CH Media".

This decision reinforced the impression that the government was not sufficiently aware of the population's concerns.

The vote on the BVG proposal and the AHV accounting error have also exacerbated the crisis of confidence. Show more

Confidence in the Federal Council has reached an all-time low, which according to Lukas Golder of GfS Bern is due to several political decisions. In particular, the "yes" vote on the 13th AHV pension has shaken confidence, as he explained in an interview with "CH Media". This decision reinforced the impression that the government was not sufficiently aware of the population's concerns. The vote on the BVG proposal and the AHV accounting error have also exacerbated the crisis of confidence.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the population appeared to be more involved and the government's crisis management was widely supported, although it was polarizing. With the end of the measures, however, support began to crumble as the interests of the population continued to diverge.

The government also had to deal with the rescue of Credit Suisse, while global uncertainty and the migration issue gained in importance. Concerns about the social welfare system and the Federal Council's unpopular austerity measures also contributed to the crisis of confidence.

Crisis of confidence in left-wing circles too

Scepticism towards the government used to be an issue mainly on the political right, but has now also become established in left-wing circles. "We are experiencing a crisis of confidence from the left," says Golder. One example of this is the two rent proposals, in which the mobilization of the left against the government proposals played a major role.

Three of the seven federal councillors (from left to right): Albert Rösti, Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and Beat Jans on the Bundesplatz in Bern. (November 6, 2024) Image: Keystone/Anthony Anex

The amendment to tenancy law on subletting is supported by the FDP, the center and the SVP, while the Greens, the SP and the GLP are against it. The vote will take place on November 24. There are also differences in voting intentions depending on the type of residential area: in urban areas, the "yes" vote is 37%, while in rural areas it is 54%.

SDA