Only those who do not perform military service for reasons of conscience should do civilian service. This is the aim of a reform supported by the conservatives, which will be put to the vote on June 14. (archive picture) Keystone

On June 14, Switzerland will vote on a reform of civilian service. A Yes committee made up of conservative parties and military associations has presented its arguments: The army is losing too many conscripts every year - with dangerous consequences for the country's security.

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The higher hurdles for switching from the army to civilian service decided by Parliament are intended to strengthen the army. A committee of conservative parties and military associations has presented arguments for a Yes vote on the civilian service reform on June 14.

The foundations of security policy are eroding, writes the Yes committee in a press release. De facto freedom of choice between the army and civilian service means that every year several thousand conscripts turn their backs on the army and civil defense and fulfill their compulsory military service in civilian service.

"The army loses the capacity of one brigade every year. No militia system in the world can cope with such a drain," Stefan Holenstein, President of the Association of Military Societies, was quoted as saying in Friday's communiqué.

The committee wants civilian service to return to what it was once created for: an alternative for men who do not serve in the army for genuine reasons of conscience. Six measures are intended to make it more difficult to switch from military to civilian service.