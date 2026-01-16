Riots are also expected in Bern this week. X

Left-wing groups in Bern are calling for an unauthorized demonstration in Bern. The police are expecting violent participants and are facing a tricky weekend.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday, an unauthorized anti-WEF demonstration has been announced in Bern, supported by pro-Palestinian groups.

The police are expecting violent participants from the radical left-wing milieu and are preparing a large contingent.

Despite the escalation in October, the city of Bern is sticking to its previous de-escalation strategy. Show more

Next Saturday, the city of Bern is once again facing a security policy test. Left-wing and radical left-wing groups have called for an unauthorized anti-WEF demonstration. The demonstration is officially directed against the World Economic Forum in Davos - but is likely to go much further.

According to the security authorities, the same groups are mobilizing that already caused massive riots in October. The situation is correspondingly tense just a few days before the start of the WEF.

Same scene, new slogans

The rally is being advertised on social media under slogans such as "Smash WEF" or "Peace to the world, war to the WEF". At the same time, pro-Palestinian groups have declared their solidarity. Observers assume that the field of protest on Saturday will be mixed - from peaceful demonstrators to violent actors from the radical left-wing scene.

The focus will be on groups that openly oppose state institutions, the police and economic elites. Personal attacks on prominent individuals are also discussed in internal channels.

Police anticipate violence

The Bern cantonal police are preparing for a large contingent. Although thousands of security personnel are tied up in Davos for the WEF at the same time, additional units from other cantons are being deployed.

A police spokesperson emphasizes to the NZZ that they are taking the announcements "very seriously". The aim is to react at an early stage to prevent damage to property and injuries. At the same time, the legal situation remains difficult: in Bern, participation in unauthorized demonstrations is not generally prohibited.

Politicians stick to de-escalation

There were already violent riots in Bern in October. The unauthorized pro-Palestine demonstration had massive consequences for the city. According to a report published by the city council on Thursday, the costs of the police operation alone amounted to around CHF 1.1 million. Added to this is property damage in the six-figure range.

Despite the serious riots, the city government is sticking to its previous practice. Reference was made to over 300 demonstrations per year, the majority of which were peaceful. The strategy of de-escalation has basically proved its worth, they say. The municipal council has so far rejected a general tightening of the rules.