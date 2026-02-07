The view of the city of Lucerne with the Musegg Wall as seen from the Bramberg district, in the city of Lucerne on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.(KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler) KEYSTONE

The city of Lucerne surprises with black figures: Instead of a deficit of 22 million francs, it will close 2025 with a profit of 92.7 million.

Lea Oetiker

Lucerne achieved a profit of 92.7 million francs in 2025 instead of a deficit.

This was due to unexpectedly high tax revenue from companies.

The large surplus raises questions about budget practice. Show more

The city of Lucerne has significantly exceeded its budget for 2025: instead of a planned deficit of CHF 22.2 million, the accounts show a surplus of CHF 92.7 million.

According to the city, the main reason for this was unexpectedly high tax revenue - particularly from companies that made back payments from previous years. In total, 56.6 million francs more than budgeted flowed into the city coffers.

The city council speaks of an "excellent financial result". At the same time, the massive difference between the forecast and reality raises questions about budget accuracy - a problem that does not only affect Lucerne.

Many cantons also budget conservatively and end up with surpluses. The Avenir Suisse think tank is therefore calling for taxpayers to be reimbursed for such high profits.