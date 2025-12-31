On Wednesday, Jura cantonal councillor Stéphane Theurillat (right) presents Moutier's mayor Marcel Winistoerfer (left) with a wooden map of the canton of Jura, which already includes the town of Moutier as part of the canton of Jura. Bild: Keystone

Moutier moves from the canton of Bern to the canton of Jura. At the celebrations, Mayor Marcel Winistoerfer emphasized the historic nature of the transfer, which takes place at midnight.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In Moutier, the celebrations for the transfer of the small town from the canton of Bern to the canton of Jura began on Wednesday evening. During the official part of the ceremony, Mayor Marcel Winistoerfer emphasized the historic nature of the transfer, which took place at midnight.

"Half a century after the canton was founded, Moutier will now join the canton of Jura. The town will thus regain its natural home," said Winistoerfer to an audience of around 300 people in front of the municipal administration building.

Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider is present

The inhabitants of Moutier will be able to experience intense and extraordinary emotions with this change of canton, continued the pro-Jura mayor. A new, emotional and adventurous chapter will be added to the history of the country.

Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, who comes from the canton of Jura, attended the event as a private individual. A banquet, a torchlight procession and a light and sound spectacle were planned for the evening.