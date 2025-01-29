This annoyed the residents. The cycle path was marked with a solid yellow line. It is therefore not possible to unload and load, let alone park the car right in front of the house entrance.
City admits error
But now the city is backtracking. The yellow, solid line has become a dashed line. A city spokesperson says: "Individual feedback from businesses has indicated that the uninterrupted cycle lane on Rieterstrasse prevents the proper handling of goods without obstructing other road users."
In addition, it is not possible for cyclists to turn left into the neighborhood streets. This situation was immediately rectified by the traffic department by replacing the uninterrupted line with an interrupted line, the spokesperson told blue News. No further changes are planned in the district.
The cycle route will be further expanded
The cycle path that has been created in the Brunau district is part of the city's cycle priority route project. This focuses on the expansion of cycle paths throughout the city. And this requires the removal of many parking spaces.