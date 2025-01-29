A blue News reader snaps a picture of the construction workers reworking the line near the cycle path. Picture: zvg

Following the removal of numerous parking spaces in the Brunau district, the city of Zurich had to revise its new cycle path. A solid yellow line annoys residents and businesses.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following criticism of a cycle path in the Brunau district, the city of Zurich has changed the solid line to a dashed one.

The aim is to give residents and cyclists more flexibility.

The cycle path is part of the cycle priority route project, which is being expanded across the city and will remove numerous parking spaces in favor of cycling infrastructure. Show more

In November 2024, the city of Zurich removed dozens of parking spaces in the Brunau district. Instead of parking spaces, the city installed a cycle path that is as wide as a car.

This annoyed the residents. The cycle path was marked with a solid yellow line. It is therefore not possible to unload and load, let alone park the car right in front of the house entrance.

City admits error

But now the city is backtracking. The yellow, solid line has become a dashed line. A city spokesperson says: "Individual feedback from businesses has indicated that the uninterrupted cycle lane on Rieterstrasse prevents the proper handling of goods without obstructing other road users."

In addition, it is not possible for cyclists to turn left into the neighborhood streets. This situation was immediately rectified by the traffic department by replacing the uninterrupted line with an interrupted line, the spokesperson told blue News. No further changes are planned in the district.

The cycle route will be further expanded

The cycle path that has been created in the Brunau district is part of the city's cycle priority route project. This focuses on the expansion of cycle paths throughout the city. And this requires the removal of many parking spaces.

Residents are very frustrated. Previously, they had a parking space in front of their apartment building. Now many have to look for a new parking space. The city refers to garage spaces. But in many areas there are old buildings that do not have underground parking.

In the Brunau district, the city has now admitted its mistake. Residents must be able to get to the building entrance and it must also be possible for cyclists to turn off.