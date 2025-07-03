It is not yet certain whether Caliente will be granted a permit by the city of Zurich this year. Archivbild: Keystone

Shortly before the start of the Caliente Latin music festival on Zurich's Kasernenareal, there is a heated dispute between the organizers and the city administration - over trees and building regulations.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Latin music festival Caliente comes into conflict with the city of Zurich shortly before the start.

The reason is a VIP grandstand and a changing tent that were erected too close to trees.

The city demands the removal of the offending structures and threatens to withdraw the permit. Show more

This weekend, the Latin music festival Caliente is taking place on the Kasernenareal in Zurich.

But shortly before the festival kicks off tomorrow Friday, the air is thin between the organizer and the city of Zurich. The bone of contention is a VIP grandstand, as reported by "Tele Züri".

The Caliente is said to have erected the grandstand too close to the trees, complains Grün Stadt Zürich. A changing tent for dancers also fails to maintain the minimum distance of three meters from the neighbouring trees.

Caliente founder: "Never experienced anything like it"

The city is now demanding that Caliente founder and organizer Roger Furrer dismantle the infrastructure in question. He's not thinking about it: "I've never experienced anything like this in 30 years," he tells Tele Züri.

"We have simply refused to do it", Furrer continues. However, the city administration will not give in either: it is threatening the festival with a fine or even the "withdrawal of the permit without compensation" if the request is not complied with.

"We are used to fighting for the Caliente", says Furrer combatively. The final outcome of the dispute remains to be seen.

