The Banana King stall from Kloten wanted to sell chocolate bananas in the middle of the European Championship fan zone. Bild: Robert Günther/dpa-tmn (Symbolbild)

It was supposed to be the business of the year for Silvio Vonwiller from the Banana-King stand. But the city of Zurich had something against it - until the media got involved.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you The city of Zurich has banned a stall operator from selling chocolate bananas in the European Championship fan zone.

The city's environmental regulations prohibit the sale of goods that have been transported by air.

Stand operator Silvio Vonwiller can now start selling. Show more

Silvio Vonwiller, alias "Banana King", actually wanted to do big business with his popular chocolate bananas in the European Championship fan zone in Zurich. But a city official banned him from selling them at short notice. The reason: Bananas and pineapples are flying goods and violate environmental regulations that apply in the fan zone.

"I've never experienced anything like this in 20 years," Vonwiller told Radio SRF's Regionaljournal Zürich Schaffhausen. The ban has caused him to lose around 30 percent of his turnover.

Bananas arrive by ship

The city of Zurich had stipulated that only products that were not imported by plane could be sold in order to improve the Fanzone's carbon footprint. However, after research by Radio SRF, it turned out that the bananas from "Banana King" were not flown in at all, but transported by ship.

Confronted with these facts, the city withdrew its ban. "It was a misunderstanding," it said on request. Vonwiller is now allowed to offer his chocolate bananas and pineapples again - and the fans can continue their sweet stadium tradition.