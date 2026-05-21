43 parking spaces are to disappear on Zähringerstrasse. Maps

The city of Zurich wants to turn two streets in the city center into pedestrian zones - and is removing 43 parking spaces to do so. This is causing criticism from businesses.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The city of Zurich is planning a new pedestrian zone for Zähringerstrasse and Häringstrasse with more trees, seating and less car traffic.

All 43 parking spaces along the two streets are to disappear, which has sparked criticism from businesses.

The "Central" bus stop will also be converted for disabled access. Construction work is scheduled to start in fall 2026 and last until the end of 2027. Show more

The city of Zurich is planning a comprehensive redesign of Zähringerstrasse and Häringstrasse. Both streets are to be converted into a pedestrian zone in which bicycles will only be allowed to travel at walking pace. Additional trees and new recreational areas are also planned. The city council is requesting around CHF 8.6 million for the project. This is reported by "zuerich24.ch".

For local businesses, however, the conversion will result in significant cuts. All 43 parking spaces along the two streets are to be removed. This could lead to problems for stores, craft businesses and delivery services in particular, as customers and suppliers will find it more difficult to access them. Although the city promises that deliveries will continue, fixed goods handling areas are also to disappear.

Greening and wider sidewalks

The city justifies the measures on the grounds that the sidewalks are too narrow and the aim is to improve the quality of life. More space for pedestrians, seating and greenery should make the city center more attractive.

However, critics see this as a further restriction of car traffic and speak of a development that will make it increasingly difficult for businesses and customers to reach the city center.

Marked in red is where the parking spaces are to be removed. Maps

Drivers have less space

The conversion will result in a significant shift in the use of public space. While pedestrians and cyclists will have more space, drivers and businesses will have to adjust to less infrastructure. This could have long-term consequences, particularly for businesses that rely on direct accessibility.

There are also plans to renovate the "Central" bus stop. This is to be made handicapped accessible in order to improve access for everyone. Construction is scheduled to start in fall 2026 and is expected to last until the end of 2027.