The SVP published a picture of the criticized graffiti.

According to the SVP, unknown persons have daubed slogans on the entrances to the homes of party exponents in the city of Zurich. Those affected have reportedly filed criminal charges.

At the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency, the Zurich city police confirmed at least one such case on Friday. It is not yet possible to provide any details.

The SVP cantonal and city parties had previously made the acts of vandalism public in a joint communiqué. So far, they are aware of paint attacks on cantonal councillor Lorenz Habicher and the president of SVP Kreis 3, Stefan Deul. They were carried out on Christmas Day.

In the press release, the SVP speculated that left-wing radicals were behind the attacks. It did not provide any evidence for this. The party also suggested that SVP officials and members were being intimidated by such graffiti. It called for the police to crack down and for the city government to condemn the acts.