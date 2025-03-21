The Riviera snack bar has to close after more than 40 years. This has been decided by the city of Zurich. Google Reviews

After almost 43 years, the Prati family's snack bar on Zurich's lakefront is to close. The family is determined to fight the city's decision.

The city of Zurich has decided not to renew the contract with the Prati family for their snack stand. The "Imbiss Riviera" has been run by the family for 43 years. Gesualda Prati, who runs the snack bar together with her brother, is determined to fight the city's decision. This is reported in theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

The snack stand, which has been an integral part of the cityscape near Zurich's Bellevue since 1982, will have to close at the end of 2025. This was announced by the city council in a response to a question from parliament. The Prati family, who run the restaurant, did not hear the news directly from the city, but from the media. This makes the relationship between the family and the city council, which was already not easy before, even more complicated.

The snack bar was already threatened with closure in 2010

The city had already announced in 2010 that it wanted to close the snack bar as it did not fit in with the "Lake Basin Mission Statement". A petition was then launched and over 7,000 signatures were collected. With success. But now the family is once again facing closure. The city argues that there is no longer a legal basis for the business and that the snack bar is no longer eligible for a permit.

The Prati family does not understand this decision, the newspaper continues. They emphasize that they have been present at the lake basin for almost 43 years and that they are prepared to rebuild the snack bar to meet the city's requirements.

Flurin Capaul, an FDP councillor, is also disappointed with the city's decision. He criticizes the fact that the city council has not found a courageous solution and that the Prati family's life's work is to be destroyed. Capaul is now examining whether there are political options to save the snack bar.

Legal steps are being examined

But giving up is not an option for the Prati family. Gesualda Prati is planning to start another petition and examine legal action. She hopes that the snack bar can continue to be run by the next generation in the future.

It is due to close for good on December 31, 2025, but the family is not giving up hope that there might still be a solution.

