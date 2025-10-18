A 14-year-old is said to have stolen and slightly damaged this BMW. Stadtpolizei SG

Philipp Dahm

Shortly after 4.30 a.m. this morning, the St. Gallen city police received a report of a stolen car: the owner's son had seen his father's car being driven away by a stranger.

The St. Gallen city police were able to stop the vehicle in Ahornstrasse: A 14-year-old boy had been at the wheel. "Investigations revealed that the driver had previously caused an accident in which he reversed into a fence," wrote the authorities.

However, there was minor damage to the BMW and the fence and no one was injured. According to the police, the owner had left the key in the center console and had not locked the car.

The underage rogue driver will be charged with theft for use, the report continues. The 14-year-old was picked up by his father at the police station.