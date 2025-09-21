The former chairwoman of the CVP women's party Babette Sigg is president of the Consumer Forum. KEYSTONE

The Consumer Forum has been criticized for being too close to business. The federal government cut the subsidies and demanded some of the money back - in the meantime with reminders.

The Consumer Forum justifies the repayments with a strategic change.

The Federal Consumer Affairs Bureau wrote in a decree that the financial aid was being "partially reclaimed due to inadequate fulfillment". Show more

The Consumers' Forum, which sees itself as representing the interests of consumers, is facing accusations of being too closely linked to the economy.

According to the SonntagsZeitung, the federal government has sent the consumer forum a number of reminders over the years. Services were either not provided or provided inadequately and deadlines were missed, according to the newspaper.

The organization is committed to protecting consumers from a liberal perspective. It received CHF 80,000 a year from the Federal Consumer Affairs Bureau (FCO).

For 2023, the organization had to pay back around half of the subsidies it received from the federal government, as the SonntagsZeitung found in the 2024 annual report. This repayment was the result of insufficient compliance with consumer information requirements. Repayments are also planned for 2024.

Konsumentenforum justifies with strategic change

The Consumer Forum justifies the repayments with a strategic change that focuses on ombudsman offices. These ombudsman offices, which are not entitled to subsidies, were an important part of the work. According to the "Sonntagszeitung", the BFK wrote in a ruling that the financial aid would be "partially reclaimed due to inadequate fulfillment".

The BfK's criticism relates in particular to the content of the KF magazine, which does not sufficiently meet the requirements for consumer information. The federal government had suggested checking planned articles before publication in order to ensure their relevance with regard to the Consumer Information Act.