The administrative building of the Federal Office of Public Health FOPH. Bild: KEYSTONE

Unusual request to employees at the Federal Office of Public Health. A large sum is to be saved by deleting old e-mails.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Office of Public Health has to save eleven million francs.

Employees are now being asked to delete their old emails.

This should save up to 100,000 francs a year. Show more

The cost-cutting measures are also affecting the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). A year ago, parliament decided to cut eleven million francs from the department. Job cuts and the reduction of departments are probably not enough, which is why further efforts are now being made.

As the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper writes, the management has written to the 770 employees asking them to "save together". FOPH boss Anne Lévy has concrete suggestions: "Delete old emails, empty the recycle bin and archive what is no longer actively needed." Unused software should also be uninstalled and civil servants should tidy up their mailboxes.

These rather unusual measures are causing a lot of discussion in the office. According to the Tages-Anzeiger, hardly anyone sees the potential for savings. People are annoyed about the "petty paternalism".

Storage capacity is exceeded

Jan Bieser, Professor of Digitalization and Sustainability at the Bern University of Applied Sciences, defends the measures in the Tages-Anzeiger and talks about multiplication effects: "If you send an email with an image attachment to 20 people, the file may be stored locally on all devices and also backed up several times in the cloud.".

And this is also the problem for the office's IT service provider. If employees exceed their storage capacity of one gigabyte, additional costs are incurred: up to CHF 120 per person per year. This would result in a value of CHF 100,000, which could be saved through the requested measures.