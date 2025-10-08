A broad alliance has launched a referendum against the tightening of civilian service. (archive picture) Keystone

Civiva opposes the planned tightening of the Civilian Service Act. The association warns of a weakening of civilian service and is launching a referendum.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The civilian service association Civiva has launched a referendum against the amendments to the Civilian Service Act. The association is supported by a broad alliance of civil society organizations, affected associations and deployment companies.

The planned changes are harmful, unnecessary, dangerous, manipulative and unlawful, announced the "Save Civilian Service!" alliance at a media conference in Bern on Wednesday.

The planned changes would result in fewer young people being able to perform civilian service, although their commitment is urgently needed for social coexistence. "This revision is unnecessary, harmful and weakens civilian service without strengthening the army," reads a statement from Civiva.

Reduction of 40 percent

According to the Federal Council, the amendments to the Civilian Service Act are intended to reduce the number of annual registrations to 4,000. Compared to the current 6800 new registrations per year, this corresponds to a reduction of more than 40 percent, according to the civilian service association.

"This weakening of the civilian service would mean that these important and indispensable services would be partially impossible. This would be a great loss for Switzerland and would weaken society," Priska Seiler Graf, Co-President of Civiva and Zurich SP National Councillor, is quoted as saying.

Her colleague in the Council of States, Fabien Fivaz (Greens), adds: "This revision damages civilian service without strengthening the army; it weakens the justice of service because fewer people would be required to perform personal service in the army and civilian service."