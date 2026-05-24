Switzerland is voting on the amendment to the Civilian Service Act. KEYSTONE

Civilian service is more popular than ever, the army fears for its stocks. On June 14, Switzerland will decide whether it should become significantly more difficult to switch from military to civilian service.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On June 14, Swiss voters will decide whether the transition from the army to civilian service should be made more difficult. The Young Greens and the Civilian Service Association are fighting the corresponding parliamentary decisions with a referendum. Here is a brief summary of the most important aspects of the proposal:

This is the initial situation

In 2025, 7211 people were admitted to civilian service, more than ever before. In the army, however, numbers are expected to fall. Civil defense already has too few personnel. One reason for this is early departures, partly due to transfers from the army to civilian service. Anyone who cannot reconcile military service with their conscience can now do alternative civilian service, which lasts longer than service in the army, and thus provide proof of their deeds. An examination of conscience is no longer necessary.

The future form of compulsory service is still open. The Federal Council is proposing two options. One is compulsory security service for men, which would have to be performed in the military or in a future civil protection organization - this would combine civil protection and civilian service. The second is a "demand-oriented compulsory service" for men and women. However, only those who are needed would have to serve. Parliament is calling for compulsory security service for men to be introduced as soon as possible. In addition, the National Council has ordered a report from the Federal Council on the reintroduction of the conscience test.

This is what the amendment wants

In the eyes of a conservative parliamentary majority, too many conscripts are switching from the army to civilian service. It therefore decided to raise the hurdles for this transfer and wrote six measures into the Civilian Service Act. The National Council scuttled a similar bill in the summer of 2020, with Parliament calling for a new version in 2023.

If the bill is approved, all applicants would have to complete at least 150 days of civilian service after completing their compulsory military service, regardless of how many days of service they still have to complete in the army. Anyone who has completed all their army training days would no longer be able to switch to civilian service and thus avoid the compulsory military service. The factor of 1.5 days of civilian service per day of military service would also apply to non-commissioned officers and officers. Furthermore, there would also be an annual deployment obligation for civilian service. If applications for transfer were approved during recruit school, civilians would have to complete their long deployment by the end of the year following admission at the latest, earlier than at present. And deployments that require students to have started studying human, dental or veterinary medicine would no longer be permitted.

Who is for and against

The Young Greens and the civilian service association Civiva are fighting the bill with a referendum. They are supported by the SP, the Greens and the Group for a Switzerland without an Army (Gsoa), among others. The GLP and the EVP also said no in parliament. On the other hand, the SVP, FDP and the Center Party approved the bill.

These are the Yes arguments

A Yes committee made up of middle-class parties and military organizations wants civilian service to once again become an alternative for men who do not serve in the army for genuine reasons of conscience. The reform of the Civilian Service Act is part of a package of measures for the funding of the army and civil defense and is necessary in order to secure the stocks in the long term.

The Yes camp also argued for fairness in compulsory military service towards those serving in the army and civil defense. Civilian service should not become a more convenient way out for those who want to avoid military service.

These are the No arguments

A left-of-center committee rejects the revision. KEYSTONE

The opponents aim to save the civilian service. According to the Federal Council, the number of people doing civilian service will fall by forty percent with the new hurdles. Civiva, for example, writes that there is a shortage of these service personnel where they are needed most: in care homes, hospitals, schools, in nature conservation and environmental protection as well as in agriculture and alpine farming.

And those who can no longer do civilian service do not do military service, but are declared unfit for military service for medical reasons. Opponents also argue that the army's numbers are not at risk.