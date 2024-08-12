Apartment Baden Huge mountains of garbage await the specialists. Image: Screenshot Tele M1 Cigarette butts are scattered all over the kitchen. Image: Screenshot Tele M1 Even the specialists get nausea. Image: Screenshot Tele M1 Specialists clean up on site. Image: Screenshot Tele M1 Apartment Baden Huge mountains of garbage await the specialists. Image: Screenshot Tele M1 Cigarette butts are scattered all over the kitchen. Image: Screenshot Tele M1 Even the specialists get nausea. Image: Screenshot Tele M1 Specialists clean up on site. Image: Screenshot Tele M1

On Friday, a messy apartment was discovered in Baden AG. Even specialists reached their limits.

A messy apartment was discovered in Baden AG on Friday.

Specialists have now set about cleaning it up.

A look inside shows the terrible conditions. Show more

Last Friday, an extremely filthy apartment was discovered in the Baden region, which was rented out by a company owned by Aargau councillor Fabian Schoop. The tenant was living there in unacceptable conditions.

A stench had already been noticeable in April. Now it is clear how filthy the apartment really was. "I'm dismayed and also sad that something like this is happening," Schoop told Tele M1.

On Friday morning, water suddenly started running out of the apartment. The janitor then noticed that the toilet was so blocked that the water was leaking out.

No legal basis?

Specialists from an evacuation company have now set about clearing up. Employees who cleaned the apartment in protective suits described the condition as particularly frightening. Even experienced employees sometimes reacted to the sight with a gag reflex. "It's difficult at first, but with a strong character it works," said one employee.

The tenant, a social welfare recipient, was taken to an assisted living home by the police. He had a guardian from the Baden Child and Adult Protection Service (KESD), but had assured her that the smell was not coming from his apartment.

The KESD was then unable to do anything, according to a statement to Tele M1. "If a client is capable of judgment, there is no legal basis for the guardian to enter the home of the person concerned."