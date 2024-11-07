Lipo closes six stores. KEYSTONE

The furniture giant XXXLutz is closing six Lipo stores and focusing on the Mömax, Conforama and XXXLutz brands. The employees will keep their jobs.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The furniture giant XXXLutz is closing six Lipo stores and relying on the Mömax, Conforama and XXXLutz brands.

The employees will keep their jobs. Show more

The Austrian furniture group XXXLutz, one of the largest in the world, has decided to close six branches of the recently acquired Lipo furniture stores. This decision is part of a strategic realignment that will see the Mömax, Conforama and XXXLutz brands move into the affected locations.

The affected stores are located in Reinach (BL), Winterthur, St. Gallen, Suhr (AG), Interlaken (BE) and Pratteln (BL), reports 20 Minuten. In a letter to employees, it was announced that the closures are being made for economic reasons, as the locations do not fit in with Lipo's new positioning strategy as a discount furniture store.

Despite the closures, there will be no redundancies. All of the approximately 70 employees will have the opportunity to continue working under the same conditions in other Lipo stores or at the new Mömax, Conforama and XXXLutz brands.

The conversion of the Lipo stores into other brands is a step towards strengthening XXXLutz's presence in Switzerland and positioning the Lipo brand more clearly. The number of Lipo stores will be reduced from 22 to 16.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.