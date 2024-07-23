What else is going on here this weekend? Zurich Airport. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

Climate activists want to paralyze numerous airports this weekend. Zurich is also mentioned. The airport is prepared.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Climate activists want to disrupt air traffic this coming weekend.

Zurich Airport is also to be affected.

The airport is prepared. Show more

This weekend, air travelers in Europe could encounter considerable disruption due to actions by climate activists of the "Last Generation". In the middle of the vacations, the group is planning large-scale protests at airports, including Zurich Airport, to draw attention to the urgency of the climate crisis.

On their Facebook page, the activists announce worldwide protests, which are set to begin on July 27. The protests are to take place in countries such as Canada, England, Switzerland and the Netherlands, with Zurich Airport being mentioned several times, as initially reported byBlick.

Airport is prepared

Zurich Airport has prepared for possible disruptions. A spokesperson for the airport told the newspaper that it has a comprehensive security plan and is in constant contact with the Zurich cantonal police.

Security measures would be adapted according to the current situation. The airport condemns the planned actions. "They are unlawful, as they endanger the safety of infrastructure, flight operations and human lives," a spokesperson is quoted as saying.

It remains unclear which Swiss climate activists will take part in the actions. "Renovate Switzerland" has ruled out participation. The environmental protection movement "Extinction Rebellion" has not commented to Blick.