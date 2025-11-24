Gallery SGClimber falls 20 meters into the depths - seriously injured
Lea Oetiker
24.11.2025
A 30-year-old man fell around 20 meters in the Galerie climbing area on Sunday and injured himself rather seriously. Rega flew him to hospital.
24.11.2025
24.11.2025, 09:51
Lea Oetiker
On Sunday lunchtime, a 30-year-old man fell around 20 meters in the Galerie climbing area. The climber suffered rather serious injuries and was flown to hospital by Rega.
The man was climbing with a 29-year-old female companion. While climbing a route around 30 meters high and beginning his descent after the turning point, he fell for reasons as yet unexplained and hit the edge of a rockfall net.
Rega and the St.Gallen cantonal police were deployed. The police's Alpine task force is investigating the exact cause of the accident.