(symbolic image) Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

Lea Oetiker

On Sunday lunchtime, a 30-year-old man fell around 20 meters in the Galerie climbing area. The climber suffered rather serious injuries and was flown to hospital by Rega.

The man was climbing with a 29-year-old female companion. While climbing a route around 30 meters high and beginning his descent after the turning point, he fell for reasons as yet unexplained and hit the edge of a rockfall net.

Rega and the St.Gallen cantonal police were deployed. The police's Alpine task force is investigating the exact cause of the accident.