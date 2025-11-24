  1. Residential Customers
Gallery SG Climber falls 20 meters into the depths - seriously injured

Lea Oetiker

24.11.2025

(symbolic image)
(symbolic image)
Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

A 30-year-old man fell around 20 meters in the Galerie climbing area on Sunday and injured himself rather seriously. Rega flew him to hospital.

24.11.2025, 09:47

24.11.2025, 09:51

On Sunday lunchtime, a 30-year-old man fell around 20 meters in the Galerie climbing area. The climber suffered rather serious injuries and was flown to hospital by Rega.

The man was climbing with a 29-year-old female companion. While climbing a route around 30 meters high and beginning his descent after the turning point, he fell for reasons as yet unexplained and hit the edge of a rockfall net.

Rega and the St.Gallen cantonal police were deployed. The police's Alpine task force is investigating the exact cause of the accident.