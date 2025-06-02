The world-famous "Äscher" rock inn. KEYSTONE

Despite the ban on wild camping in the Alpstein, a climbing company is offering a unique overnight experience on the Aescher rock face. But what do the authorities say?

Wild camping is actually prohibited in Alpstein AI. Nevertheless, many adventurers are drawn to the region. A climbing company has now created a special offer: Overnight stays in the Aescher rock face. Without official permission, but with the tacit consent of the owners.

The climbing company advertises an adventure that stands out from the usual campsites. For 1180 francs, participants can climb, abseil and sleep in pairs up to 200 meters above the solid ground, as reported by the "Thurgauer Zeitung" newspaper. The Aescher restaurant provides the catering. Breakfast and dinner are offered. If required, the menus can be hoisted up by rope.

The governor of Innerrhoden, Stefan Müller, is informed about the offer on the rock. However, in addition to his government office, he is also President of the Wildkirchli Foundation - which owns the rock face. As president of the foundation, Müller had been informed about the tent adventure. They did not want to stand in the way of the project: "We tacitly took note of it," he told the newspaper.

No clear legal regulations

Although wild camping is prohibited, there are no clear legal regulations prohibiting commercial overnight stays on the rock face. Unlike in other places in Switzerland, where lengthy approval procedures are required for such offers, in Innerrhoden a simple notification to the owner is sufficient. No official permission is required.

According to Müller, the organizers themselves must ensure safety and are liable for any accidents or damage. As long as this is guaranteed, the landowner does not prohibit the offer, as climbing is permitted and it is not a structural facility.

In recent years, wild camping in the Alpstein has been increasingly criticized. Garbage, toilet paper and illegal fireplaces were often left behind, and the canton even spoke of campsite-like conditions. Camping is also problematic for wild animals and inexperienced adventurers.

"Such offers are not in our interest at all"

Spending the night on the rock face differs from normal camping in the Alpstein not only in terms of height and price. No garbage or fire pits are left behind on the Aescher Wall. Fabio Lupo, head of Kletterwelt, says they take care to disturb nature as little as possible.

Nevertheless, he says to the Thurgauer Zeitung newspaper: "People can't do anything without affecting the habitat." The Innerrhoden tourist office does not see any advantages for local tourism. "It doesn't suit us," says Guido Buob, Managing Director of Appenzellerland Tourismus AI. "Such offers are not in our interests at all."

Adventures such as spending the night in a "portaledge" can be done elsewhere in Switzerland, but not in the Alpstein, says Buob. There are already many good accommodations and mountain inns for overnight stays. According to Lupo, overnight stays take place on average eight times per season.

Rules need to be created

Governor Müller explains that it is important to him to create clear rules for such offers because more and more people are coming to the Alpstein to stay overnight or do other leisure activities. In the past, no laws were needed for this, but now the pressure to introduce regulations is increasing.

Until then, Lupo can continue to offer his adventure. He says they will continue as long as it is wanted and permitted. If the offer has to be discontinued, they won't lose a lot of revenue, but simply a special experience.