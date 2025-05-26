This week, Defense Minister Martin Pfister is travelling abroad for the first time as a member of the Federal Council. He is visiting the army troop exercise in Allentsteig, Austria. (archive picture) sda

The 50-day grace period for Federal Councillor Martin Pfister ends today. At 10 a.m., the new Minister of Defense and Sport will publicly present his security policy priorities for the first time.

At the weekend he was still in Stockholm, watching the ice hockey World Cup semi-final. On Monday morning, Federal Councillor Martin Pfister is back on duty. At 10 a.m., the new Minister of Defense will appear before the media at the Bure JU weapons range - for his first major security policy assessment.

Less than two months after his election, Pfister will outline the priorities he intends to set in Swiss security policy. The time and place have been deliberately chosen: Infantry and armored troops are practicing for an emergency in Bure. And the security policy situation is tenser than it has been for a long time.

Security package with the EU - resistance looms

Cooperation with the EU is likely to be a key issue. As reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung", the Federal Council is planning a security and defense agreement with Brussels. The aim is to secure access to the new EU armaments program "Safe". Those who participate can have a say and earn money - including the Swiss arms industry. Those who stay out risk losing out.

Pfister is considered a proponent of closer European cooperation - similar to his predecessor Viola Amherd. However, the project is politically controversial. The SVP warns of a creeping end to neutrality. There is also the threat of resistance in parliament.

In addition to strategic issues, Pfister also has to make personnel decisions. The head of the intelligence service is leaving and important army posts are vacant. Observers are talking about his first major test. Today in Bure, it will become clear whether Pfister is more than just a cautious administrator - and whether he can get the defense department back on track.