Fire safety regulations that have not been implemented are the downfall of a hotel in Crans-Montana: the "Grand Hotel du Golf et des Sports" is being closed - with immediate effect.

This article was updated on Friday, February 6, 2026, at 9.38 am.

A hotel in Crans-Montana VS has been forced to close immediately due to a failure to implement fire safety regulations. This was announced by the municipality on Thursday.

Last August, periodic inspections at the "Hotel Golf und Sport" revealed several shortcomings in terms of fire prevention, according to a statement from the municipality. Despite repeated calls to rectify the deficiencies, the required improvements have not been implemented.

On December 16, 2025, the hotel was asked to rectify the deficiencies by January 15 at the latest. This ultimatum had passed without anything happening.

Hotel guests are accommodated elsewhere

For this reason, the municipality, also on the recommendation of the current safety delegate, ordered the immediate closure of the hotel. The decision was made on Thursday. The police are authorized to enforce the closure decision. Crans-Montana Tourism will help to find alternative accommodation for the affected hotel guests.

On New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana, 41 people lost their lives and over a hundred were injured, some seriously, in a fire at the "Le Constellation" bar.

Hotel management takes a stand

The hotel management has now responded in a statement. According to the statement, the closure was announced "on the basis of a decision taken by the municipality of Crans-Montana on the same day".

The hotel also writes: "The extensive work carried out in recent months has not been sufficient to prevent this step." A specialist company has been called in to carry out safety checks.

The hotel speaks of a "regrettable situation". At the same time, the management emphasizes that every effort is being made to quickly organize alternatives for guests. They are also working flat out to reopen the hotel as quickly as possible.

Finally, the hotel apologizes for the circumstances. It regrets the inconvenience, which it would have liked to avoid, and will fulfill all obligations in connection with the situation.