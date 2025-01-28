A major search operation has been launched. BRK News

Clothes were found on the Rigiaa on Tuesday. A major search operation has so far been unsuccessful.

Sven Ziegler

On Tuesday morning, a passer-by reported items of clothing to the Schwyz cantonal police along the Rigiaa, an approximately 11-kilometre-long torrent and tributary of the Lorze, reports the blue-light agency "BRK News"

As a result, a large team of around 70 people was mobilized, including the Arth fire department, the fire department of the city of Zug, the Zug police, rescue services and a Rega helicopter. The search operation, during which outer clothing and shoes were found that could presumably belong to an adult, is still ongoing.

No missing persons have been reported to date. The search is being hampered by high water levels, murky water and low temperatures, while a drone with a thermal imaging function has not yet provided any clues either.

It remains unclear how long the operation will continue and the situation is constantly being reassessed.