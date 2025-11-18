  1. Residential Customers
OpenAI, X, Datawrapper Cloudflare glitch paralyzes numerous Internet services

Lea Oetiker

18.11.2025

On Tuesday afternoon, the hosting provider Cloudflare experienced a disruption. Among other things, OpenAI stopped working. (archive image)
Richard Drew/AP/dpa

A disruption at hosting provider Cloudflare temporarily paralyzed numerous internet services such as X, ChatGPT and Datawrapper on Tuesday afternoon. The situation now appears to be stabilizing.

18.11.2025, 13:59

On Tuesday afternoon, the hosting provider Cloudflare experienced a disruption that affected numerous internet services. Platforms such as X, ChatGPT and Datawrapper were temporarily unavailable - at least for some users.

"Cloudflare is aware of an issue that may affect multiple customers and is currently investigating. Further details will be provided as more information becomes available," the company's status page stated.

By early afternoon, the situation appeared to be stabilizing. According to Cloudflare, the situation had largely normalized, but "above-average error rates" could still occur. The company did not specify the exact cause.