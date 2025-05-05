The ice saints will bring another frost in May. sda

The week will start off gray and wet, with the sun not making an appearance until the weekend. MeteoSwiss expects rising temperatures and friendlier weather from Saturday.

The week will remain mostly cloudy and wet in German-speaking Switzerland and the Alps, with snow from 1400 to 1700 meters.

It will be milder and drier from Thursday, with more sunshine and temperatures of up to 19 degrees expected at the weekend.

Next week it could be sunny in the mornings, but locally thundery in the afternoons. Show more

The new week will start off gray and wet in German-speaking Switzerland, northern and central Grisons. According to MeteoSwiss, it will remain mostly cloudy today, Monday, with frequent rain - especially on the northern slopes of the Alps and in the eastern Alps.

The snow line is between 1400 and 1700 meters, but can also drop lower with heavy precipitation. In the lowlands, temperatures will range between 7 and 10 degrees, accompanied by a moderate breeze.

On Tuesday and Wednesday it will remain cloudy and wet at times, especially in the Alps. The snow line will rise to 1500 to 2000 meters. In the lowlands, temperatures will reach 11 to 12 degrees in the afternoon, with the breeze continuing to blow through the Central Plateau.

The weather will become more changeable from Thursday. Short periods of clearing are possible in the lowlands. Temperatures will rise to 14 to 15 degrees. Friday is expected to remain cloudy with occasional rain.

Weather unclear during ESC week

The weekend will be friendlier: The federal meteorologists are expecting more sunshine and milder temperatures on Saturday and Sunday. The thermometer will climb to 18 to 19 degrees. In the mountains, the risk of isolated showers remains low.

Forecasts for next week are still uncertain. MeteoSwiss is expecting a "flat pressure distribution" over Central Europe: mostly sunny in the mornings, with spring clouds and local showers in the afternoons.

In addition to the Eurovision Song Contest, the focus will also be on the Ice Saints. According to popular tradition, these are the days in May when frost returns. This year, the ice saints fall on Sunday, May 11, 2025, and Thursday, May 15, 2025. According to MeteoSwiss, however, there is no clear link to frequent frost.

Nevertheless, there are at least one or two days of ground frost almost every year in May - a potential danger for young plants. For agriculture, the period around the ice saints therefore remains an important phase, even if the dreaded cold spells do not occur statistically more frequently than on other days in May.