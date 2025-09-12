Youth + Sport enjoys growing interest every year. The picture shows this year's Whitsun camp in Wettingen in Aargau. Keystone

The Federal Council wants to support the Youth + Sport program with an additional 48 million francs. The reason for this is the sharp increase in demand for courses and camps, which has exceeded the existing credit.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council is increasing the credit for Youth+Sport by a total of CHF 48 million in order to prevent cuts to courses and camps.

The reason for this is the sharp rise in the number of participants, which will overstretch the current budget of CHF 115 million by 2025.

Youth organizations such as Jubla welcome the decision, but are calling for planning security beyond 2026. Show more

The Federal Council wants to increase the credit for the Youth+Sport (Y+S) sports promotion program. An additional CHF 20 million has been earmarked for the current year and a further CHF 28 million for 2026. A total of CHF 48 million more will therefore be made available so that subsidies for camps and courses do not have to be cut.

Back in July, the Federal Office of Sport (Baspo) announced that if the credit remained the same, contributions would have to be reduced by 20 percent from 2026.

As a result, numerous clubs registered their offers for the end of 2025. The rush was so great that the budget of CHF 115 million is no longer sufficient this year.

Over 680,000 children and young people take part in Y+S courses and camps every year. This makes the program the most important instrument for promoting sport in Switzerland. The reasons for this growth include the increase in population, the inclusion of new sports and a catch-up effect following the pandemic.

Jungwacht Blauring Schweiz welcomes the increase. Co-President Luca Belci said that the contributions are key to ensuring that camps and courses remain accessible to everyone. "We thank the Federal Council for this important signal and now expect Parliament to support the increase. It is also crucial that funding is secured beyond 2026," continued Belci.