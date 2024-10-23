Hans Weiss (left) speaks out against an energy law at a press conference on April 18, 2017. Image: Keystone/Anthony Anex

He embodied the voice of landscape conservation in Switzerland for decades - now Hans Weiss is dead.

Hans Weiss, co-founder of the Swiss Foundation for Landscape Conservation, died on October 13 at the age of 84. His family had to say goodbye to him unexpectedly at one of his many favorite places, as they wrote in an obituary on Wednesday.

Weiss had embodied the voice of landscape conservation in Switzerland for decades, wrote the Swiss Landscape Conservation Foundation in an obituary also published in the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" on Wednesday. Weiss' relatives wrote that the funeral will take place in a small circle.

"His commitment to the values of unspoiled landscapes was unbroken to the very end," the foundation wrote. Weiss, who was born in July 1940, was still involved in the referendum campaign against the Electricity Act last spring.

An advocate for the landscape

The Landscape Conservation Foundation was founded in 1970. Weiss was the first director of the foundation until 1992, as the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC) writes on its website. Together with Pro Natura, the Swiss Heritage Society, Espace Suisse and the Swiss Tourism Association, the SAC was one of the organizations that established the foundation.

"We were the fire department," Weiss recalled in a post on the SAC website about the early days of the foundation. Even public companies very often ignored the landscape aspect. Species protection and biodiversity were not yet an issue. "Where there is no plaintiff, there is no judge," wrote Weiss.

Sensitivity promoted

In retrospect, Weiss said in an interview with the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" that awareness of landscape conservation had grown considerably. The interview was published at the end of last year. However, he noted that in practice, achievements were being dismantled, for example through relaxed spatial planning.

He sees "a single agglomeration" on the railroad line between Bern and Zurich, he said. However, he had come to terms with the fact that Switzerland was a very densely populated country. "I simply want the open countryside that we still have to be preserved," said the landscape conservationist.

