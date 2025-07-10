The accused had to answer to the Winterthur district court. Keystone

The district court of Winterthur sentenced a 53-year-old coach for having sex with a 15-year-old gymnast twelve years ago. Despite this, he is still allowed to give sports lessons.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 53-year-old man has been sentenced at Winterthur District Court for sexual acts with a child.

The then 41-year-old gymnastics coach had a relationship with a 15-year-old gymnast.

However, the court did not impose a ban on his activities. Show more

When the judge announces the verdict, a murmur goes through the audience. Even after the trial, dismayed faces and even tears can be seen outside the courtroom. A 53-year-old man has just been found guilty of multiple sexual acts with a child.

However, the reason for the disillusionment among the spectators - mainly young women - is a different one: the man is still allowed to train gymnasts.

The main points in the indictment are not disputed by the accused. In 2011, he met the then 14-year-old gymnast at a training camp in Ticino. He was a renowned coach, she was an ambitious competitive athlete. She then contacted him via Facebook and asked for sporting advice.

Over the course of a year, more and more private details are confided in the initially professional exchange. Towards the end of 2012, they met for the first time: they went for a walk and kissed. They have sex at least four times before her 16th birthday.

"It was too early and wrong"

"We were in love", the coach said yesterday, Wednesday, in Winterthur district court. And he admits: "It was too early and therefore wrong. And I would like to apologize for that from the bottom of my heart." They had had a wonderful love affair that lasted for around six years even after the gymnast turned 16.

The sexual intercourse was consensual and non-violent, as confirmed by the private plaintiff's lawyer. Nevertheless, the man exploited the power imbalance and the dependency between the coach and the gymnast to his advantage. "He failed to recognize that he had a responsibility as a 41-year-old at the time of the crime: Not only as a coach, but also as an adult," said the lawyer.

The defendant's lawyer, however, vehemently denied any pedophilic tendencies: "The private plaintiff was biologically a woman at the time." She must have been aware of the sexual acts and had consented to them.

When asked by the judge why sexual acts with children are punishable at all, the man hesitates for a long time and finally answers: "Because they are minors."

Still working as a trainer today

Both the public prosecutor and the private prosecutor demanded a lifelong ban from working in vain. The accused continues to train privately to this day.

Both the gymnasts and their parents have been informed. "I have learned from my mistake, I pose no danger." He wants to continue his commitment to society. However, his Y+S permit is currently suspended.

The court also refrains from imposing a contact ban. Nevertheless, the judge admonishes the accused: "I see no reason why you should still have contact with her." The relationship was not a past one, "but an illegal one".

Sentenced to a fine

The coach was sentenced to a conditional fine of 280 daily rates of CHF 120 each - a total of CHF 33,600 - and a fine of CHF 2,000. Although both the prosecution and the defense had demanded a custodial sentence, the court refrained from doing so because the applicable case law at the time of the offence was more lenient.

The facts of the case are similar with regard to the requested ban on activities. The verdict from Winterthur is not yet legally binding. Both parties can appeal within ten days.

In his closing statement, the judge said: "If you want to do something good for the injured party, you could hold back a little on conducting training sessions." Turning to the private plaintiff, who was following the trial live from an adjoining room, he said: "I hope you can put the matter behind you."