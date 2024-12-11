In Berg TG, a child's prudent behavior prevented a kidnapping. Symbolbild: Google Street View

A stranger tried to lure a schoolboy into his car in Berg TG. The nine-year-old escaped thanks to an agreement with his mother.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A nine-year-old schoolboy from Berg TG has prevented a possible kidnapping.

The boy asked the stranger for the code agreed with his parents and ran away.

School and parents call for increased awareness of safe behavior.

A nine-year-old schoolboy from Berg TG narrowly escaped being kidnapped on Friday evening. On his way home from tutoring, he was approached by a stranger who tried to lure him into a car, as reported by the Thurgauer Zeitung newspaper.

The incident took place in a quiet neighborhood street when the boy was walking alone. The man in the car claimed that something had happened to the boy's mother and that she had sent him. But the boy remained calm and asked for the code word he had agreed with his parents for such situations. When the stranger was unable to give an answer, the boy ran home.

The boy's parents immediately informed the police, who immediately carried out patrols in the neighborhood. Although no further incidents were reported, the parents remain very worried.

The cantonal police confirmed that the pupil had acted correctly by moving away quickly. No details of the vehicle or the identity of the stranger have been released.

Elementary school reacts

Berg elementary school responded promptly to the incident. A letter to parents was sent out on Monday in which the school asked parents to talk to their children about the correct behavior in such situations.

According to the report, principal Peter Kuhn Rey emphasized the importance of teachers addressing the issue in class. The mother of the nine-year-old said that the code word may have saved her son's life and plans to pick him up from school in future.

The incident was also reported on the local Facebook group, further increasing concern in the community. Parents were encouraged not to let their children walk to school alone and to pay attention to safety on the way to school. The Thurgau cantonal police offer further recommendations on school route safety on their website.

