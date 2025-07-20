Sold out before sales started. The jubilee gold Vreneli is still causing a stir weeks after its launch. Swissmint

Criticism of the Confederation's gold Vreneli sale continues unabated. On the contrary: a coin collector has now filed a criminal complaint against Swissmint with the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland. Members of parliament are also demanding explanations.

The sale of the limited-edition gold Vreneli for the 100th anniversary has frustrated many coin collectors, but has brought some professional dealers great margins.

While the majority were unable to buy any of the commemorative coins via the Swissmint website or their purchases were canceled, 27 professional dealers exercised their right of first refusal. They paid 3,500 francs for their Goldvreneli and are now selling them on Ricardo, for example, at three times the price. One user called Beacon is even asking 36,000 francs for the gold coin.

And since the launch of the sale, which for most people took the form of an overloaded and non-functional Swissmint website, numerous people have been discussing whether it was just incompetence or whether there was a calculation behind it.

Rejected prospective buyer reports Swissmint

One coin collector's patience has now run out, as the Tages-Anzeiger reports. Giovanni Sforza, as he is known, wrote to various federal offices and even received a complaint from the President of the Swiss Confederation, Karin Keller-Sutter.

But he was fobbed off with empty phrases, if there was any response at all to his complaints. That is why he has now filed a criminal complaint against Swissmint with the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland. The allegations: fraud and misconduct in public office.

According to the Tages-Anzeiger, the Office of the Attorney General is investigating the allegations.

Swissmint was already outraged three years ago

What is piquant is that there was a similar incident with platinum coins three years ago. Then, as now, the sales platform collapsed and collectors had to buy the coins later at inflated prices. Swissmint boss Ronny Mocker came under fire after he himself resold a coin at a profit. He apologized and donated the profit, but the incident continues to raise questions.

It is also unclear why hundreds of Google reviews have disappeared from the web, as reported by blue News. Swissmint claims to have only reported a few hate messages for deletion, Google refuses to comment.

Members of parliament criticize Swissmint

The parliamentary finance delegation has also intervened. President Lars Guggisberg criticized the repeated sales problems at Swissmint. Federal President Karin Keller-Sutter is also under pressure, as Swissmint reports to her department. SP National Councillor Sarah Wyss is calling for an investigation into the allegations.

Swissmint rejects the allegations. According to deputy managing director Jan Niklas Betz, neither the boss nor employees bought coins this time. The IT problems during the sale were not completely avoidable despite preparations. Dealer preference is transparent and regulated in the interests of availability.

Many people criticize the transparency of who has the right of first refusal and why.

Unintentionally, Swissmint has even added fuel to the fire by describing the sale of the jubilee gold Vreneli as a great success.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is now investigating whether Swissmint is indeed guilty of criminal misconduct. It no longer seems possible to play down or gloss over the facts, partly due to political pressure.