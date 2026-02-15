Cold is not normally an emergency event, but a gradual burden. (symbolic image) Christian Charisius/dpa

Sub-zero temperatures, snow, gray days: winter is part of everyday life in Switzerland. Recent studies show that it is precisely this seemingly ordinary cold that poses an underestimated health risk.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Worldwide, nine times more people die from cold than from heat.

Many moderately cold days are particularly dangerous.

Medically, cold is considered to be well above freezing point.

Elderly and chronically ill people are particularly affected.

With climate change, the importance of heat is increasing, but cold remains a major health risk. Show more

Sub-zero temperatures in the morning, snow on roads and roofs, frozen car windows. Winter is clearly making itself felt in many regions of Switzerland these days. The cold is part of everyday life in this country. Records such as minus 41.8 degrees in La Brévine, measured in 1987, are rare extremes.

Most of the time, the cold is less spectacular and many people in Switzerland only experience it sporadically: when scraping ice in the morning, waiting for the train or taking a short walk outside.

Its risk is often underestimated. Every year, the cold claims more lives than any heatwave. Not on single extreme days, but spread over many weeks with low or moderately low temperatures. The impact adds up.

4.6 million people die as a result of the cold

An analysis by a research team from the USA, Spain and the UK, published in the specialist journal The Lancet Planetary Health, shows just how great this "cold" danger is. Worldwide, 9.4 out of every 100 deaths are linked to temperatures that are unfavorable for the human body.

Surprisingly for many, the vast majority of these are due to cold. Specifically, 8.5 percent of all deaths can be attributed to cold temperatures, while only 0.9 percent are heat-related. In absolute figures, this means that around 4.6 million people die every year as a result of cold, compared to around 489,000 due to heat.

The actual "cold risk" does not arise suddenly, but gradually. Many mild to moderately cold days follow one another and thus become a permanent burden on the body.

Cold as a strain on the body

A brief look at the medical definition of cold to understand this effect: In research, anything below the temperature at which statistically the fewest people die is already considered cold. This so-called optimum temperature has been well studied, but is often significantly higher than one would expect. In temperate regions of Europe, it is usually between around 18 and 23 degrees.

This means that days that still feel fresh or even pleasant are already considered cold from a medical point of view. Prolonged exposure to this temperature increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, respiratory problems and strokes. Older people and people with existing illnesses are particularly susceptible.

One example from the study shows just how strong this effect can be. In Barcelona, cold weather led to more than 10,700 additional deaths from cardiovascular disease between 2000 and 2018. Heat was responsible for 556 deaths in the same period.

Cold-related

The findings are not limited to individual countries or climate zones. A large-scale European study, which analyzed data from 854 cities, came to the same conclusion: cold is currently causing significantly more deaths than heat. And not just in the north.

Even in southern regions of Europe, where mild winters and high summer temperatures characterize the picture, cold-related excess mortality clearly predominates. Here, too, the reason lies in everyday life. Cool days occur more frequently than extreme heat waves and last for weeks and months. The health consequences add up.

More hot days due to climate change

Despite the significantly higher number of deaths from cold, the focus of politicians and health authorities has been shifting towards heat for years. This has less to do with current figures than with a look into the future.

Although extremely hot days are rare, they hit the body all the harder. When they do occur, the risk of death rises sharply within a short period of time. It is precisely these days that are becoming more frequent with climate change. And their impact on health is also increasing.

This means that even if fewer people die from the cold in future, this decrease will be more than offset by the increasing heat.