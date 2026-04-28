The mobility voucher initiative calls for a levy on airline tickets and private jets, among other things. The initiators argue that air travel is currently often cheaper than taking the train, even though the latter is much more environmentally friendly. (archive picture) Keystone

The Umverkehr organization started collecting signatures for the mobility voucher initiative on Tuesday. The initiative aims to strengthen public transport in Switzerland, expand train connections to neighboring countries and levy a tax on airline tickets and private jets.

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At present, air travel is often cheaper than taking the train, even though the latter is much more environmentally friendly, according to a press release from Umverkehr and an alliance of political parties and associations. The initiative aims to introduce a levy on airline tickets and private jets in order to level the unequal playing field between trains and planes.

According to the initiators, the revenue from the levy would amount to around CHF 1.5 billion per year. At least two thirds of this would be paid out to the population as a voucher for public transport - a so-called mobility voucher. This could be used for local, national or international public transport.

The initiators now have 18 months to submit the signatures to the Federal Chancellery.