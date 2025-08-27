The information board for the road closure is at the origin of the accident. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

On Tuesday afternoon, there was a rear-end collision among a group of motorcyclists in Versam GR. One person had to be taken to hospital.

Dominik Müller

Three Austrian motorcyclists were driving on the Oberländerstrasse on the right bank of the Rhine from Ilanz towards Bonaduz at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Shortly after the junction to Safiental, the motorcyclist in front stopped on the right-hand side of the road to consult an information board about a road closure, according to the Graubünden cantonal police. The 58-year-old in second place recognized this situation too late and hit the 55-year-old's motorcycle.

The driver in third place found his colleague lying on the ground and administered first aid. The 58-year-old was flown by Rega to the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital in Chur with moderate injuries. The 55-year-old was uninjured.