Versam GRCollision between Austrian motorcyclists - 58-year-old in hospital
Dominik Müller
27.8.2025
On Tuesday afternoon, there was a rear-end collision among a group of motorcyclists in Versam GR. One person had to be taken to hospital.
27.08.2025, 14:20
Three Austrian motorcyclists were driving on the Oberländerstrasse on the right bank of the Rhine from Ilanz towards Bonaduz at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Shortly after the junction to Safiental, the motorcyclist in front stopped on the right-hand side of the road to consult an information board about a road closure, according to the Graubünden cantonal police. The 58-year-old in second place recognized this situation too late and hit the 55-year-old's motorcycle.
The driver in third place found his colleague lying on the ground and administered first aid. The 58-year-old was flown by Rega to the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital in Chur with moderate injuries. The 55-year-old was uninjured.