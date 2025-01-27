The accident occurred on the N28 between Prättigau and Landquart. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

A traffic accident involving four vehicles occurred on the N28 national road on Sunday afternoon. Two people were injured.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An accident involving four vehicles occurred on the national road between Landquart and Prättigau on Sunday.

Two people had to be taken to hospital as a result. Show more

A 59-year-old woman was driving out of the valley from Prättigau towards Landquart at 2 p.m. on Sunday. According to initial findings, the woman overshot the middle of the road in Ganda and collided head-on with the oncoming car of a 55-year-old man, as the Graubünden cantonal police reported in a press release.

After this head-on collision, the woman's car skidded into another vehicle belonging to a 69-year-old man driving in the direction of Prättigau. At the same time, there was a collision between the 55-year-old's car and a 65-year-old car traveling in the direction of Landquart.

The 59-year-old was moderately seriously injured by the collision and was taken to the hospital in Schiers by the ambulance service. The 55-year-old was taken by a police patrol to the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital in Chur for medical treatment.

During the work at the accident site, traffic in the direction of Prättigau was diverted via Chlusstrasse. Road users heading towards Landquart were able to pass the scene of the accident. Nevertheless, there were traffic obstructions and waiting times until the accident site was completely cleared. The Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the cause of the accident.