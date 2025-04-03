They've been around for a long time in Switzerland: colorful, hard-boiled eggs in the supermarket. But for many people abroad, this is new - and causes astonishment.

Petar Marjanović

A hard-boiled egg with aromatics and you have a complete picnic. This is normal and commonplace in Switzerland, but in Spain it is making headlines.

The Spanish TikToker Ángela is the reason for this. She was walking through a Migros in October and discovered the colorful painted eggs.

Ángela was so astonished by the Swiss retailer's approach that she told her followers: "Did you know that colored eggs are sold in supermarkets in Switzerland?" The influencer is surprised that boiled eggs are painted to distinguish them from soft eggs, among other things.

The online newspaper "El Confidencial " picks up on this and reports on the painting trick:

«Supermarkets in Switzerland have introduced an innovative and functional strategy for selling boiled eggs.»

Specifically, anyone who buys brightly colored eggs will receive boiled eggs. These are also known as "picnic eggs" or "Swiss eggs". These are available throughout the year and not just at Easter. This "not only simplifies the choice for buyers, but also makes daily shopping a bit more fun".

Let's hope that the eggs are not now being hoarded by Spanish tourists. They are currently in short supply, according to the Swiss egg market. The top Swiss egg seller even publicly regretted at the beginning of March: "Our laying hens can't do magic and the Easter bunny still doesn't lay real eggs."