A serious case of violence in the Swiss army has come to light. Symbolbild: Keystone

A promotion ceremony in the Swiss army ended with 22 recruits injured. The military court has now called those responsible to account.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At a Swiss Army promotion ceremony in April 2018, 22 recruits were injured by targeted blows.

The incident took place in a barracks in Colombier NE.

The commander responsible and 12 officers have now been sentenced by the Military Court of Cassation. Show more

In April 2018, an incident occurred in the Swiss Armed Forces that has now been heard by the highest military court, the Military Court of Cassation. A female commander and several officers carried out a promotion ceremony during which recruits were injured by punches to the collarbone and shoulder, as reported by CH Media newspapers.

A total of 22 soldiers suffered injuries, including bruises and broken ribs. The incident has only now become public, as the verdict of the highest military court was recently published.

According to the report, the ceremony took place at the barracks in Colombier NE. The commander gathered her recruits to present them with their soldier's badges. Officers hit the recruits on their badges.

Sentenced to fines

The commander had apparently encouraged the officers to continue with the beatings and jokingly said that she would tolerate up to two broken collarbones.

The commander and 12 officers were sentenced, with the main offenders receiving conditional fines and penalties. According to the report, the commander took responsibility for her actions and admitted to having breached her duties. Despite the incident, she is described by the military justice system as an otherwise exemplary officer who has learned from her mistake.