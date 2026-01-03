The fire at the "Le Constellation" club not only shook the victims and their families, but also the emergency services. Fire department commander David Vocat speaks openly for the first time about the night of the inferno - and about the doubts that remain.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fire department commander David Vocat describes the operation in Crans-Montana as a traumatic and extreme situation.

Despite the functioning rescue chain, many helpers were completely overwhelmed emotionally.

Several volunteer firefighters no longer wanted to continue after the operation. Show more

Following the fire at the "Le Constellation" club in Crans-Montana VS, fire department commander David Vocat spoke at length about the operation. In an interview with the newspaper "Le Nouvelliste ", he describes the sequence of events from the fire department's perspective.

The alarm was raised at 1.35 am. A fire had been reported in the club, "accompanied by information about an explosion". This information prompted him to "immediately request additional helicopters". At the same time, he organized the call-out order for the fire department.

According to Vocat, 17 members of the Centre de Secours Incendie (CSI) were on duty that night. During the course of the operation, other volunteer firefighters and emergency services from Sion, Sierre and the Vallon joined them.

No open flames were visible when the fire department arrived. Vocat explains this as a so-called flashover. "This is the ignition of the smoke gases," he says. "It happens very quickly, very intensely - and then it stops." The injuries suffered by many of those affected were caused by this effect: "People were burned by this effect."

At this point, there were still numerous people in or around the building. "It was a scene of complete chaos," says Vocat. "I saw people who were burned, running around and shouting to help here or there."

"Nobody was ready for something like this"

He emphasizes that no one was prepared for such a scenario. "Nobody was ready for something like this," says the fire department commander. However, it was possible to react to the subsequent procedures. "What was prepared was the rescue chain."

An earlier exercise proved to be crucial. "We knew where the ambulances had to drive through, where the helicopters could land and how the medical assembly point was organized," explains Vocat.

He also emphasizes the cooperation with the police, rescue services, hospitals and political authorities. "The large family of rescue workers did a tremendous job," he says. Civilians also helped: "People used furniture from terraces to bring injured people into the warmth."

Several firefighters quit - including him?

After the operation, other fire departments from Valais and the cantons of Neuchâtel, Geneva and Vaud offered their support to ensure safety in the region.

However, the operation also had consequences for the emergency services themselves. "Everyone who was on duty there is very affected," says Vocat. Many of them are volunteers. "Many believe that we are all professionals. That's not the case. People are doing this to help others."

Several members of the CSI have told him "that they no longer want to continue". He himself is also questioning his future. "I've always said that this job was my passion," says Vocat. "But I don't know if I can carry on."