The Winterthur City Police is currently making headlines due to disagreements at the leadership level. Symbolbild: Keystone

Should the leadership of the city police be members of the police association? This question has been on the minds of officers in Winterthur. Although a motion to that effect failed, it laid bare existing tensions.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Winterthur City Police Officers’ Association discussed a motion that would have allowed for the expulsion of Police Commander Anjan Sartory and the executive board from the association.

Instead of a vote on expulsion, a vote was held on an amendment to the bylaws, which failed by an extremely narrow margin.

Several sources see this as a sign of mistrust toward Sartory.

Numerous active police officers abstained from the vote. Show more

There are renewed signs of tension within the leadership of the Winterthur City Police. At the annual meeting of the Winterthur City Police Officers’ Association (PBV) in early May, a motion was discussed that aimed to expel Police Commander Anjan Sartory and other members of the executive board from the association, as reported by the “Tages-Anzeiger.”

According to the motion, the initiative was justified by the need to preserve the association’s independence, avoid conflicts of interest, and protect sensitive information. Several participants at the meeting told the newspaper they viewed the motion as an expression of mistrust toward Sartory.

Ultimately, it was not the expulsion itself that came to a vote, but a potential amendment to the bylaws. This would have prevented the commander and executive board from becoming members of the PBV in the future. However, the motion failed by an extremely narrow margin.

Numerous abstentions in the vote

Former city police officer and current honorary member Peter Baumberger strongly criticized the commander’s membership in the association. “In my view, the commander does not belong in the PBV,” he is quoted as saying by the “Tages-Anzeiger.” He also stated before the vote: “If I were to notice that they no longer wanted me in this association, I would immediately announce my resignation.”

According to several sources, numerous active police officers abstained from voting. Baumberger attributed this to Sartory’s presence in the room: “Who wants to jeopardize their career by voting against the commander?” Another source also mentioned a large number of abstentions and a vote that was decided by just one or two votes.

Sartory Responds

Sartory defended his membership when asked by the “Tages-Anzeiger.” He said he joined the association because “exchanging ideas with colleagues and strengthening the professional image” were important to him. He declined to comment on internal association procedures or voting behavior.

The PBV’s media spokesperson described the account of the events as “essentially correct.”