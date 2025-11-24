  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Train blocked the line Commuter puff around Zurich - disruption rectified

Sven Ziegler

24.11.2025

Nothing works between Altstetten and Urdorf. (symbolic picture)
Nothing works between Altstetten and Urdorf. (symbolic picture)
Michael Buholzer/KEYSTONE/dpa

Rail traffic on the important commuter route between Zurich Altstetten and Urdorf came to a standstill on Monday morning. A blocking train caused cancellations and considerable delays in early morning traffic.

24.11.2025, 07:51

24.11.2025, 10:17

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Rail traffic between Altstetten and Urdorf was disrupted this morning.
  • A train blocked the line - the S5 and S14 lines were affected.
  • The disruption has now been rectified.
Show more

Nothing was running on the SBB Zurich Altstetten-Zug line on Monday morning. SBB reported that a train was blocking the tracks between Zurich Altstetten and Urdorf. The disruption has since been rectified.

This had consequences for commuter services, with the S5 and S14 affected. There were cancellations, delays and detour on both lines.

Travelers between Zug and Zurich Altstetten had to divert via Thalwil. However, increased crowds and delays were also to be expected there.