Train blocked the lineCommuter puff around Zurich - disruption rectified
Sven Ziegler
24.11.2025
Rail traffic on the important commuter route between Zurich Altstetten and Urdorf came to a standstill on Monday morning. A blocking train caused cancellations and considerable delays in early morning traffic.
24.11.2025, 07:51
24.11.2025, 10:17
Sven Ziegler
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Rail traffic between Altstetten and Urdorf was disrupted this morning.
A train blocked the line - the S5 and S14 lines were affected.
Nothing was running on the SBB Zurich Altstetten-Zug line on Monday morning. SBB reported that a train was blocking the tracks between Zurich Altstetten and Urdorf. The disruption has since been rectified.
This had consequences for commuter services, with the S5 and S14 affected. There were cancellations, delays and detour on both lines.
Travelers between Zug and Zurich Altstetten had to divert via Thalwil. However, increased crowds and delays were also to be expected there.