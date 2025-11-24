Nothing works between Altstetten and Urdorf. (symbolic picture) Michael Buholzer/KEYSTONE/dpa

Rail traffic on the important commuter route between Zurich Altstetten and Urdorf came to a standstill on Monday morning. A blocking train caused cancellations and considerable delays in early morning traffic.

Sven Ziegler

Nothing was running on the SBB Zurich Altstetten-Zug line on Monday morning. SBB reported that a train was blocking the tracks between Zurich Altstetten and Urdorf. The disruption has since been rectified.

This had consequences for commuter services, with the S5 and S14 affected. There were cancellations, delays and detour on both lines.

Travelers between Zug and Zurich Altstetten had to divert via Thalwil. However, increased crowds and delays were also to be expected there.