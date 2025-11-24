Nothing works between Altstetten and Urdorf. (symbolic picture) Michael Buholzer/KEYSTONE/dpa

Rail traffic on the important commuter route between Zurich Altstetten and Urdorf is at a standstill on Monday morning. A blocking train is causing cancellations and considerable delays in early morning traffic.

Sven Ziegler

Rail traffic is currently disrupted between Altstetten and Urdorf.

A train is blocking the line - the S5 and S14 lines are affected.

According to SBB, the disruption is expected to last until around 08:00. Show more

Nothing has been running on the SBB Zurich Altstetten-Zug line since early Monday morning. SBB reports that a train is blocking the tracks between Zurich Altstetten and Urdorf - with direct consequences for commuter traffic.

The S5 and S14 are affected, with cancellations, delays and detour on both lines. According to the SBB forecast, the disruption will last until around 08:00.

Travelers between Zug and Zurich Altstetten are advised by SBB to divert via Thalwil. However, increased crowds and delays are also to be expected there.

SBB recommends checking the connection again shortly before departure, as the situation may change at short notice.