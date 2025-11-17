Rail services at Bern station will be affected on Monday morning. There will be delays and train cancellations due to a catenary fault, as reported by SBB on its website. The InterCity and InterRegio IC and IR35 connections that run via Bern are particularly affected.
According to current information, the disruption is expected to last until around 9 am. Passengers should expect delays and cancellations. Passengers are asked to check their connection before departure - alternative routes could also be affected.