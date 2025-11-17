  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Overhead line fault causes a puff Commuter chaos in Bern - numerous trains canceled

Sven Ziegler

17.11.2025

Rail traffic at Bern station is disrupted. (archive picture)
Rail traffic at Bern station is disrupted. (archive picture)
sda

Train services are disrupted in Bern on Monday morning. A catenary fault has brought parts of the station to a standstill - travelers can expect delays, cancellations and detour on several lines.

17.11.2025, 07:09

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A catenary fault at Bern station is causing disruptions to long-distance and regional services.
  • The IC and IR connections are particularly affected.
  • According to SBB, the restrictions are expected to last until 9 am.
Show more

Rail services at Bern station will be affected on Monday morning. There will be delays and train cancellations due to a catenary fault, as reported by SBB on its website. The InterCity and InterRegio IC and IR35 connections that run via Bern are particularly affected.

According to current information, the disruption is expected to last until around 9 am. Passengers should expect delays and cancellations. Passengers are asked to check their connection before departure - alternative routes could also be affected.

More from Switzerland

New figures from the federal government. This is how much money Swiss households have left over at the end of the month

New figures from the federal governmentThis is how much money Swiss households have left over at the end of the month

Triengen LU. Driver destroys a place name sign, speed signal and telephone pole with his trailer

Triengen LUDriver destroys a place name sign, speed signal and telephone pole with his trailer

Unused area becomes a cost trap. Deserted parking spaces - and yet people are being charged here

Unused area becomes a cost trapDeserted parking spaces - and yet people are being charged here