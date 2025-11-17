Rail traffic at Bern station is disrupted. (archive picture) sda

Train services are disrupted in Bern on Monday morning. A catenary fault has brought parts of the station to a standstill - travelers can expect delays, cancellations and detour on several lines.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A catenary fault at Bern station is causing disruptions to long-distance and regional services.

The IC and IR connections are particularly affected.

According to SBB, the restrictions are expected to last until 9 am. Show more

Rail services at Bern station will be affected on Monday morning. There will be delays and train cancellations due to a catenary fault, as reported by SBB on its website. The InterCity and InterRegio IC and IR35 connections that run via Bern are particularly affected.

According to current information, the disruption is expected to last until around 9 am. Passengers should expect delays and cancellations. Passengers are asked to check their connection before departure - alternative routes could also be affected.