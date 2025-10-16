Rail traffic is partially interrupted. (symbolic picture) Keystone/Gaetan Bally

There are considerable problems with rail traffic in eastern Switzerland on Thursday morning. The Winterthur-Romanshorn line is interrupted between Erlen and Oberaach.

Sven Ziegler

Rail traffic on the Winterthur-Romanshorn line is disrupted between Erlen and Oberaach.

Several lines are affected, including IC8, IC81, S7 and S10.

Passengers must expect detour via St. Gallen and longer travel times. Show more

Early Thursday morning, there was a disruption to rail traffic on the important Winterthur-Romanshorn line. According to SBB, the section between Erlen and Oberaach is currently closed to traffic.

According to the railroad company, the restrictions are expected to last until around 9 am. The IC8, IC81, S7 and S10 lines are particularly affected.

Passengers traveling between Zurich main station, Zurich Airport, Winterthur and Romanshorn are asked to travel via St. Gallen. The same applies to passengers traveling in the opposite direction.

According to SBB, passengers should expect delays, cancellations and detour.