There are major restrictions at Winterthur station. sda

Rail traffic between Winterthur and Oberwinterthur is interrupted on Wednesday morning. The reason is a personal accident. Several lines are affected.

Sven Ziegler

The restrictions affect both long-distance and regional services.

Passengers can expect delays, cancellations and detour until at least 10 a.m. Show more

Rail traffic on the Winterthur-Frauenfeld line was interrupted on Wednesday morning. According to SBB, there was a passenger accident between Winterthur and Oberwinterthur.

The IC8, IC81, IR75, S11, S24, S29 and S30 lines are affected. The restrictions lead to delays, cancellations and detour. SBB expects the disruption to last until at least 10 am.

Travelers are asked to check their connection in the online timetable before starting their journey.